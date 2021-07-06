There are nonetheless real divisions that GB News might be able to tap into. Remain and Leave voters from the Brexit referendum do have different worldviews. And the King’s College report notes that 7 in 10 Britons say there is tension between immigrants and native-born citizens, roughly the same proportion as in the United States. The British public also strongly believes that political correctness has gone too far, with 62 percent of respondents agreeing with that statement, compared with just 19 percent who disagreed. Similarly, out of 28 countries surveyed, Britain ranked top of the list in the proportion of people who agreed that people are “too easily offended.” (The United States ranked third.)