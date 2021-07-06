But an analysis of the 2020 results suggests that red-state legislatures racing to impose such restrictions as narrowing the time window for early voting, requiring a reason to vote absentee and requiring voters to show government-issued photo identification, may actually harm their own cause.
Virginia may be an interesting first test case. What appear to be highly competitive races this fall for Virginia’s top three state offices unfolds under relaxed election laws passed after Democrats consolidated control of the General Assembly beginning with the 2020 session. Before the pandemic hit in March of that year, they had reversed decades of voting hurdles Republicans had erected. It may serve as a test of whether eased ballot access hurts, helps or is neutral toward the GOP.
Last fall’s turnout of about 158.4 million voters was the largest in U.S. history and the highest participation rate (66.7 percent of registered voters) of any election in 120 years. Only one presidential candidate has ever received more votes than Trump in 2020. Unfortunately for him, that was his 2020 opponent, Democrat Joe Biden.
Lacking any credible evidence, Trump immediately claimed he was the victim of a “rigged” election. Senior state election officials — including Republicans — examined the results in detail and joined Trump’s own attorney general, William P. Barr, in declaring the election free of significant fraud. Even so, 389 bills with restrictive provisions were introduced from Jan. 1 to mid-May in 48 states, and 22 were signed into law in 14 states, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, which tracks the issue.
Conventional wisdom holds that loosened voting rules benefited Democrats by empowering more Democratic constituencies to vote without risking exposure to the coronavirus. Those groups included the elderly and infirm and the socially or economically disadvantaged, particularly racial and ethnic minorities.
Those bromides crumble under an analysis of election data. Minorities are not monolithic Democratic constituencies. In fact, Republicans made notable inroads into the minority vote in 2020, particularly among people of Hispanic and Asian heritage who helped the GOP gain U.S. House seats. Many of them have deep cultural aversions to the political left and faith-based opposition to Democratic positions in support of abortion rights and LGBTQ rights. Branding Democrats as “radical socialists” was an effective Republican tactic among many of those voters.
Despite his anti-immigrant (and sometimes racist) rhetoric, Trump’s performance among minority groups improved from his 2016 levels. He increased his share of the Black vote by 6 percentage points, by 5 percentage points among Hispanic voters, and by 11 percentage points among Asian-Pacific Islander voters.
Where Trump lost ground — and the election — was among White voters, who comprised two-thirds of last year’s turnout. Trump beat 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton among Whites by a margin of 20 percentage points in 2016, but his margin over Biden shrank to 17 percentage points. Trump’s White slide was among affluent, college-educated professionals — a swing constituency that has favored the GOP and that is, according to unproven prevailing thought, least deterred by tighter election rules.
Down-ticket Republicans fared even better among non-White demographics than Trump, whose deep disapproval did not metastasize throughout the GOP ticket and deliver the decisive “Blue Wave” Democrats had expected.
The 2020 election was one of only five times since 1920 that a party won a presidential election yet lost seats in the U.S. House.
At the state level, Republicans retained their 27-23 advantage in governorships. Also, of 86 state legislative chambers where partisan control was at stake last fall, Republicans finished in charge of 59, a net gain of three.
The GOP has yet to prove wholesale election fraud to justify the hundreds of restrictive bills it is pushing nationally. Stranger still, a careful look at last year’s results and voting trends deflates the party’s political rationale for making voting harder.