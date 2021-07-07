Boyd Britt isn’t letting this discourage her. She announced Monday that she has already raised $2.24 million for her race, an amazing sum of money for someone who announced her candidacy only a month ago. That shows how well-connected she is despite her young age — 39 — and the fact that she’s never run for office before. Her tenure as president and chief executive of the Alabama Business Council, the state’s premier business lobby, surely helps, along with her former boss’s endorsement. This early report shows she will have the funds to compete in a state that isn’t too expensive to campaign in.
Her strategy is clear and simple: Be the non-Trump conservative alternative. She highlights her Christian conservative valuesand her campaign slogan is “Alabama First.” She opposes amnesty for immigrants living in the United States illegally and supports building Trump’s wall. Her website says she’s “100% pro-life” and believes “Alabamians have a God-given right to bear arms.” In sum, she’s holding herself out to be everything a cultural conservative could want with the business experience to bring jobs to Alabama.
But don’t expect Brooks to go lightly. His speaking role at the Jan. 6 Trump rally preceding the Capitol riot made him nationally prominent, for good and for bad. The majority of Republicans who believe the election was stolen could see Brooks as a hero, even as the media and others castigate him as a villain. His campaign’s announcement video plays up his role in fighting the confirmation of the electoral college votes and portrays him as a fighter that movement conservatives can trust. He’s already called Boyd Britt a “professional lobbyist” backed by the “Never Trump” and “tax-and-spend wings of the Republican Party.” Expect to see more of that as the race heats up.
Alabama’s religiously motivated Christian conservatives may determine who wins. The result of the 2017 Senate special election primary is instructive here. Brooks ran with the endorsement of conservative icons Sean Hannity and Mark Levin. But he finished a poor third with less than 20 percent of the vote, winning only two counties in his own district. The establishment favorite, appointed incumbent Luther Strange, did well in wealthier areas of Birmingham and Mobile, but the winner was the eccentric religious conservative, Roy Moore. Moore swept the state’s rural counties in the first round and clobbered Strange in those regions in the runoff. It’s telling that Boyd Britt regularly wears a cross in her photos and emphasizes her faith. She knows she needs to at least split the conservative Christian vote to have a shot.
The presence of Lynda Blanchard, a wealthy business executive and former ambassador to Slovenia, also mixes up the race. She has loaned her own campaign $5 million and ran statewide television ads before Brooks announced touting the fact Trump appointed her to represent the United States in former first lady Melania Trump’s native country. Blanchard’s fundraising thus far has paled in comparison to Boyd Britt’s haul, as she brought in a mere $305,000 in her first six weeks in the race. She’ll have to decide whether it’s worth spending all of the millions she loaned herself despite being outflanked on the right by Brooks and the center by Boyd Britt. Her only realistic hope is that Brooks and Boyd Britt hammer each another so much that she can slip through the middle unscathed, but she could tip the race if she uses her wealth to effectively join one of the two candidates and gang up on the other.
Smart Republicans who want to move on from Trump know they can only do so if they co-opt his positions on policy issues. The question is whether there are enough Republicans who want to move on. Next summer, in Alabama and elsewhere, we’ll find out.
