The presence of Lynda Blanchard, a wealthy business executive and former ambassador to Slovenia, also mixes up the race. She has loaned her own campaign $5 million and ran statewide television ads before Brooks announced touting the fact Trump appointed her to represent the United States in former first lady Melania Trump’s native country. Blanchard’s fundraising thus far has paled in comparison to Boyd Britt’s haul, as she brought in a mere $305,000 in her first six weeks in the race. She’ll have to decide whether it’s worth spending all of the millions she loaned herself despite being outflanked on the right by Brooks and the center by Boyd Britt. Her only realistic hope is that Brooks and Boyd Britt hammer each another so much that she can slip through the middle unscathed, but she could tip the race if she uses her wealth to effectively join one of the two candidates and gang up on the other.