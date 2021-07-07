His death is likely to trigger a power vacuum that would only accelerate the spiral of mayhem in the absence of almost any current elected office-holders with a claim to political legitimacy. Even Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, himself in office just three months, was about to be replaced by an obscure neurosurgeon nominated by Mr. Moïse the day before he was killed. Simply put, there is no one with any real authority in position to run the country. And Mr. Joseph’s assertion on Wednesday that order will be maintained by Haiti’s police and army, who have proved impotent or complicit in the face of growing disorder, is anything but reassuring.