Bhasan Char is the latest “solution” devised for the Rohingya without their consent. It is a white-elephant project and a blueprint for long-term trouble. The Rohingya are expected to survive on handouts instead of meaningful employment. The national government and the international humanitarian bureaucracy have fostered a dependency-driven relationship with the Rohingya — not unlike the situation they endured back in their homeland in Rakhine State in Myanmar, where they were kept dependent on public handouts. It is hard to escape the conclusion that the Bhasan Char project has been designed above all to create rent-seeking opportunities for a variety of vested interests; protecting the Rohingya is clearly not the priority.