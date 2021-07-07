Yet too many questions remain unanswered about the crime that was instrumental in causing that rupture in the first place: the murder of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Some of those questions apply with particular urgency to the role Khalid, who served as the Saudi ambassador to the United States from 2017 to 2019 during the incident. As reported by The Post, the CIA concluded that Khalid personally lured Khashoggi to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, telling him in a phone call to go there and that he would be safe (though the report also noted that Khalid may not have known that Khashoggi would be killed there). Khalid denies the allegations.