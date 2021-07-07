But it’s not unexpected coming from Biden, or really, any Democrat. Throughout his career, he has been eager to reach out to Republicans, both colleagues and voters, to try to win them over. While Democrats are constantly lectured about how they have to do more to court the people who didn’t vote for them, nobody has to tell Biden to do it, because he already is.
But he gets no credit for it, from either those voters themselves or from those delivering stern lectures about his party’s failure to woo the White working class.
And yet, like other Democrats before him, Biden is putting an extraordinary amount of effort into helping precisely those working class Whites, who will curse him as they keep voting Republican.
It’s happening in many different ways, most visibly that Biden is practically down on his knees begging people in Republican states: Please, for the love of all that is holy, take this free, safe, and effective vaccine to keep you from contracting a deadly disease so we can all get back to our lives.
Yet they continue to resist. The map of vaccination rates almost perfectly mirrors the quadrennial red-blue electoral map; in 2020 Biden won every one of what are now the top 20 states in vaccination rates, while among the 20 states with the lowest rates, Donald Trump won 19 (Georgia is the lone exception).
To put a human face to those numbers, read this heartbreaking story about nurses in Appalachia working themselves to physical and emotional exhaustion trying to save patients from covid-19, while all around them people in their communities insist that the virus is a liberal hoax and vaccination is a government plot to control them.
That’s just the beginning of what Biden is trying to do for working class people, most of whom are White — not as some kind of new initiative, but because he’s advocating the same policies Democrats always do, and Republicans always oppose. In practice, it often means that Democrats are trying particularly hard to help working class people in red states, because those are the ones suffering under Republican rule.
So Democrats continue to try to convince Republican states to accept the Affordable Care Act’s expansion of Medicaid, which has been a spectacular success, helping millions of Americans get secure health coverage. It’s free federal money in the billions that Democrats are begging red states to accept so they can help their own citizens.
Democrats also want to increase the minimum wage. This again would most benefit people in red states, since almost every blue state already has a minimum wage higher than the federal minimum. The American Rescue Plan gave millions of Republican voters stimulus payments and an increased, refundable child tax credit — which they accepted, then complained that other people didn’t deserve them.
Biden has also taken less-noticed steps that would be of great help to working-class or rural voters. For example, he is working to eliminate noncompete clauses, which are often used to reduce the ability of low-wage workers, even those working in fast food, to find a better job in the same industry, which suppresses their wages and subjects them to poor working conditions.
His administration is also formulating new “right to repair” rules that are particularly critical to farmers, who are sometimes barred from repairing their own tractors by the manufacturers. Trump won 65 percent of the rural vote in 2020; do you think he’d be doing anything to specifically help a group of voters that rejected him so soundly?
Of course not. If Republicans worked as hard to reach out and help the people who didn’t vote for them as Democrats do, in 2017 everyone in Berkeley and Detroit would have gotten a free BMW.
Democrats pursue these policies because they believe in them, but of course they also hope to gain politically. They don’t need to win working class Whites, they only need to peel off some of them to make a difference in close races.
And the nature of their party is that they have to assemble a diverse coalition, which means courting many different constituencies; in contrast, at this moment the Republican Party is almost entirely White, enabling it to (sometimes) win solely by stoking racial resentment. And while the GOP could in theory adopt a similar strategy of expanding its appeal and bringing in new voters, it has opted instead for suppressing votes and seizing control of election administration.
One more essential piece of the political puzzle: It’s almost impossible to overstate the role played by the massive and relentless right-wing propaganda apparatus, which pounds conservatives a hundred times a day with the message that Biden and Democrats are trying to destroy everything they value and believe in.
Up against that, expressions of good will and a president’s visits to places where a lot of people from the other party live won’t make that much of an impact. But Biden will keep trying. He just won’t have much to show for it.