Defense, in other words, isn’t enough. Offense is necessary, too. And the most effective offense could come from Mr. Putin if he had any interest in running a play. Many cybercriminals located in Russia collaborate directly with the regime and its security services. Others operate in accordance with what they believe to be official wishes, knowing that’s a near-guarantee against punishment. The Kremlin is very effective in enforcing the law, or its version of the law, when it wants to be: Just ask jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Does anyone really believe this same institution is incapable of doing anything at all about even the most prolific and prominent hackers within its borders?