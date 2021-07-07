It’s purely symbolic, of course. Byrd has been dead since 1966, and his formidable political machine sputtered to a halt within a few years of his demise.
But his influence over politics and politicians survived him.
It took legislative action to get the monument to the commonwealth’s last political boss and prime architect of Massive Resistance removed from its prime location near the General Assembly’s office building. The only opposition to the removal came from Republicans, some of whom have a disturbing affinity for bosses and secessionists.
Putting Byrd in a bin is the latest episode of statuary hygiene in Richmond. Protesters defaced and, in the case of Jefferson Davis, pulled down statues glorifying the Confederacy’s leaders. It was an act of defiance and rage that the Sons of Freedom, who pulled down a statue of George III in 1776 (and later used it to make bullets and guns), would have appreciated.
There’s still one, large bit of statuary on the avenue: Robert E. Lee. The ex-general’s fate is in the hands of the state supreme court. A lower court has already said the state can remove Lee.
Removing the icons of Massive Resistance, racism and secession from their perches is sign of how much and how quickly Virginia has changed. But the change to a more inclusive commonwealth that can face its past like a grown-up has been anything but smooth. In some places, it’s getting downright nasty.
As The Post’s Hannah Natanson reported, Loudoun County has become the epicenter of a rancorous debate over critical race theory’s use in public schools. As with so many debates over race, history and education, this one sheds a great deal of heat and precious little light. To make it even worse, the Klan has made an appearance:
In late June, someone dropped Ku Klux Klan fliers tucked into bags weighed down with birdseed outside homes in Ashburn and southeast Leesburg. The fliers referenced topics discussed at School Board meetings.
That’s swell. Being an election year, the statewide gubernatorial campaigns got into a dust-up over the Klan’s unwelcome entry into Virginia. It followed an entirely predictable, entirely disheartening script over who was more racist — Republicans who didn’t immediately denounce the Klan or the Democrats who accepted Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) endorsement despite that medical school yearbook photo that nearly cost him his job in 2019.
Though the hacks in the major political parties attempt to score points on each other, the rest of Virginia wants to move on. And even the political class has shown it, too, can move on — when it wants to.
It did so on the bill that got Harry Byrd booted from Capitol Square this afternoon. Yes, a number of Republicans voted against it. But a lot voted for it, too — including all but three members the Senate GOP caucus.
On that score, today really is a big day in Virginia politics because a monument to a leading proponent of the old, discredited Virginia Way was removed. It’s symbolic progress, but it’s a vivid contrast with the rearguard actions being fought in Loudoun County and elsewhere.
Let’s hope Byrd’s removal is a sign that lasting, meaningful change will soon follow.