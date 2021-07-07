This isn’t only about asylum, but also about the government’s broader authoritarian agenda that includes attacking migrants’ rights. A person’s ability to move, and the terms for this movement, can be decided based on how much money they have, what their job is or where they are from. And in defending the new asylum plans, politicians have pitted the “genuine refugee” against the “economic migrant” or “illegal migrant” (though people cannot be illegal). They segment people up while attacking their rights in different ways. Shaped by class, race and gender, this way of treating human beings is extractive, exploitative and inhumane.