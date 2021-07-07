This week, on the very same day a judge ordered he be returned to Britain, Home Secretary Priti Patel introduced a new bill to Parliament that would likely entrench this draconian and punitive system.
These plans are a mix of existing, possibly unworkable and chillingly restrictive rules. They include potentially discriminating against people who are forced to enter Britain “illegally”; criminalizing those who help people seeking asylum enter the country; and opening the door to offshore asylum centers.
This is part of the government’s regularly and widely publicized campaign against asylum and immigration.
Since last summer, Patel has focused her sights on people crossing the English Channel to Britain. Meanwhile, newspaper headlines have helped whip up a moral panic about asylum, warning about “illegal crossings” next to dehumanizing, racialized images of people in boats.
In reality, the number of people claiming asylum in the United Kingdom has fallen, while globally the number of refugees resettled in safe countries is at a record low. But even if the opposite were the case, it would not warrant these cruel policies.
The fixation on numbers obscures the damage done by Britain’s asylum rules. Inhumanity has long been the heart of this system. It is present in the huge backlogs that leave people waiting for months or even years; detention centers where people frequently attempt suicide; and “temporary, contingency accommodation” in the form of ex-army barracks, where there was a massive covid-19 outbreak.
In this context, reports that the government is considering setting up offshore detention centers are particularly concerning. Kept even further from view than existing shadowy sites, this could create a “human rights disaster,” according to some experts. These centers have a fraught and disturbing history where they have been implemented; in Australia, they have been described as “torture” by people imprisoned in them.
Echoing many of her predecessors, Patel says the government is going to fix the “broken asylum system.” But the diagnosis is both predictable and alarming. The people who are forced to navigate this system are falsely cast as the issue, not the way they are treated.
Last October, a Kurdish-Iranian family of five — Rasul Iran Nezhad, Shiva Mohammad Panahi and their children, 9-year-old Anita, 6-year-old Armin and 15-month-old Artin — died trying to cross the channel. Artin’s body was found on the coast in Norway two months later. The family paid a “people smuggler” to make the journey after two failed attempts to get to the Britain by train. Weeks earlier, 28-year-old Abdulfatah Hamdallah died making the same crossing in a dinghy, using shovels for oars. Estimates suggest nearly 300 people have died attempting this crossing between 1999 and 2020.
When these deaths make the news, politicians are quick to express sympathy. Yet this rings hollow when their border policies force people to risk their lives in the first place. These shocking stories are not accidents, but rather part of how immigration systems function. And if these people were to have lived, they might well have been criminalized, thrown into detention centers, deported or made destitute.
During the first U.K. lockdown, I spoke to people seeking asylum who were struggling to get by because the organizations they relied on for essential goods had to close. All they had to survive was the weekly allowance from the government, which is £39.63 per person ($54). Others were too scared to go to hospitals, even if they feared having covid-19 symptoms. The government made some small changes, such as putting covid-19 on the exemption list for health service charges, but they kept much of their other hostile immigration architecture in place.
This isn’t only about asylum, but also about the government’s broader authoritarian agenda that includes attacking migrants’ rights. A person’s ability to move, and the terms for this movement, can be decided based on how much money they have, what their job is or where they are from. And in defending the new asylum plans, politicians have pitted the “genuine refugee” against the “economic migrant” or “illegal migrant” (though people cannot be illegal). They segment people up while attacking their rights in different ways. Shaped by class, race and gender, this way of treating human beings is extractive, exploitative and inhumane.
All these underlying inequities won’t be fixed by any of the government’s asylum and immigration policies. They will simply be made worse.
If enacted, the government’s latest plan would set another alarming precedent for the treatment of migrants and refugees, both for Britain and the world. That’s why it’s crucial to resist this agenda — and resistance means fighting for the rights of everyone caught up in this maze of cruelty.
