A large coalition of labor, progressive and activist groups is now trying to change this. And they have a good argument.
In a new letter, the groups call on Democrats in Congress to aim for a baseline of $4 trillion as the target amount to raise via corporate tax hikes and reform. And they urge Democrats to embrace the cause of “fixing our tax code” as key to reducing inequality, securing a prosperous future, and restoring confidence in government as a positive force that is delivering for everyday Americans, not just the wealthy.
“Fixing our tax code is essential to creating economic growth that will benefit all Americans,” the letter reads, noting that it’s also key to reversing perceptions that “corporations and wealthy Americans get to follow a different set of rules.”
We’re still waiting to see if the Senate will pass a $973 billion bipartisan bill focused on bricks-and-mortar infrastructure ($579 billion is new spending). This one isn’t paid for by corporate tax hikes, though the pay-fors remain unclear.
If it gets 60 votes, Democrats will then move to pass the “human” infrastructure portion of their agenda — including big investments in climate, children and families, health care and education — via a simple majority “reconciliation” vote. If the bipartisan bill fails, they’ll do everything by reconciliation.
Either way, corporate tax hikes will figure heavily in the reconciliation package. Those will include some combination of a higher corporate tax rate, closing various loopholes, stepped up IRS corporate revenue collection and cracking down on international tax avoidance by multinationals.
In the letter, the groups argue that rebalancing our system requires raising $4 trillion in taxes:
Increasing revenues by $4 trillion over the next decade would mean that the United States would be collecting just over 19 percent of GDP — the same level that we were collecting in the late 1990s when the United States was enjoying strong growth that was broadly shared across income levels. The United States would still be a very low tax country by international standards. Collecting an additional $4 trillion from the wealthy and corporations over the next decade is a very modest step toward addressing the extreme growth in income inequality during the last two decades. In fact, the wealth of the richest 1 percent grew by $4 trillion in 2020 alone — a year when working- and middle-class Americans were suffering from the devastation of the pandemic.
The groups include progressive think tanks (the Center for American Progress), labor (the AFL-CIO), activist organizations (Indivisible) and climate-oriented groups (the Sunrise Movement), among many others, making this a pretty broad coalition.
A crucial argument for tax reform is that the current inequalities baked into the system reflect a series of policy choices, ones that have restructured our political economy in a way that has channeled rents, income and wealth upward for decades.
The letter cites recent analyses showing that select groups of billionaires and large corporations have paid appallingly low real tax rates in recent years. “All of this is perfectly legal,” the letter says. “But that is a choice.”
In this telling, leaning into the argument for a tax overhaul as an end unto itself entails arguing for making better policy choices to restructure our tax system — and our political economy more broadly — in a fairer way.
“It is time to end this two-tiered tax system and make sure all Americans play by the same rules,” the letter concludes.
Democrats have won on this argument in the past. When they took the House in 2018, it was in part because the GOP tax cut of 2017 proved a massive political bust for Republicans, even though it gave paltry benefits to the middle class (they were vastly outweighed by its benefits to the rich). And Biden frontally took on the argument over tax fairness in the 2020 campaign.
This is an argument that can be won. It’s likely that many independent and swing voters instinctively grasp the notion that our political economy has grown unbalanced through chronic manipulation of rules in elites’ favor.
Indeed, Donald Trump ran in 2016 on this idea when he proclaimed the economy was “rigged.” As president he further rigged it with his enormous tax cut for the rich and corporations. But the point stands: This is a diagnosis that has broad intuitive appeal — among demographics that aren’t necessarily pro-Democratic — as does the idea that Republicans favor the rich.
Taking on this argument means treating tax reform as far more than a “pay for.” It’s good policy in and of itself.