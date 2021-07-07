Increasing revenues by $4 trillion over the next decade would mean that the United States would be collecting just over 19 percent of GDP — the same level that we were collecting in the late 1990s when the United States was enjoying strong growth that was broadly shared across income levels. The United States would still be a very low tax country by international standards. Collecting an additional $4 trillion from the wealthy and corporations over the next decade is a very modest step toward addressing the extreme growth in income inequality during the last two decades. In fact, the wealth of the richest 1 percent grew by $4 trillion in 2020 alone — a year when working- and middle-class Americans were suffering from the devastation of the pandemic.