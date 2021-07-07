Adams’s most urgent challenge is the dramatic deterioration in public safety. An overwhelming majority of New Yorkers, regardless of color, class, or partisan affiliation, favor maintaining or increasing the police presence in their own neighborhoods. And for good reason: Rigorous academic studies find that greater police presence reduces crime. With officer attrition on the rise and the city missing two academy classes in 2020 because of covid and efforts to defund the police, recruiting and retaining good police officers must be a top priority — a process that will entail substantial financial investments, possibly modeled after the military’s practice of giving better pay and opportunities to recruits with higher levels of education. Outreach to improve the relationship between police and minority communities is also a must. If New York doesn’t get crime under control, decline is inevitable.