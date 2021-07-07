Like many such cases, this one hinged on whether the plaintiff was, for the purposes of libel law, a “public figure.” Per Sullivan and its descendants, public figures must establish something called “actual malice” to prevail in defamation actions. That is, they must prove that the defendant acted with knowledge that their report was false or with reckless disregard as to its truth or falsity. In Berisha’s case, a federal district court ruled that he was a “limited public figure” and couldn’t meet the evidentiary requirements associated with that status — a decision that the 11th Circuit affirmed.