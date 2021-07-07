Richardson’s trip across the Olympic stage has been meteoric, and not just because of the way her orange hair streamed behind her on the track. Her trajectory was brilliant, and over too soon for reasons that strike many observers as profoundly unfair. Unlike Lance Armstrong and Barry Bonds, who relied on performance-enhancing drugs to dominate their sports, Richardson used marijuana for relief from what she described as “emotional panic” following her biological mother’s death. Richardson wasn’t making a false claim to excellence: She made the sort of decision any 21-year-old might have made in painful, high-pressure circumstances.