Vance has some qualities that most politicians lack these days: thoughtfulness and an authentic willingness to speak his mind. I’ve known him since before his memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” made him famous. He is the same person now as he was then. He is deeply concerned about the state of working-class people of all races in today’s hyper-corporate, globalized America, and he hasn’t surrendered his mind to polls or to the donor class in an effort to fit in. He is what he has always been, warts and all, and he’s offering that to the people of his home state with the belief that they will sooner trust a person like themselves than they will yet another ambitious politician twisting to meet the prevailing political winds.