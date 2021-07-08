That turns out to be in chef Wolfgang Puck’s kitchen, the subject of “Wolfgang,” a new documentary on Disney Plus. The movie doesn’t just make the case for Puck as a great immigrant success story, though he is. Instead, the film suggests that Puck’s specific brand of fusion cuisine, pulling bits and pieces of things from around the world and combining them into something more interesting, more compelling, and tastier — is the embodiment of the American Dream.
The road to fame, fortune and the freezer section, began for Puck in Austria. His stepfather was an abusive drunk and he took solace in the kitchen, learning how to cook with his mother before going to work peeling potatoes and cleaning out pots and pans at a local hotel at the age of 14. After a group of French chefs blew his mind, he headed to France to learn more about his trade, coming to understand and appreciate the necessity for quick thinking and innovation in the kitchen.
Upon moving to America in the 1970s, Puck found a world where high dining was nonexistent, dominated by tasteless produce and old meat. Four years after Alice Waters opened Chez Panisse in Berkeley, Puck took over Ma Maison, a mediocre French restaurant in Los Angeles. Like Waters to the north, Puck wanted to change the way Americans eat: He went to the market to get fresh fish and meat and a farm two hours away to get the tasty vegetables he needed to bring his dishes to life each week.
Ma Maison led to Spago and Spago led to fame and fortune. There, Puck’s decision to use an open kitchen concept that let diners see how their food was being made allowed Puck to parlay his personable nature and pioneering dining into TV appearances and worldwide renown. There’s something uniquely American about that approach: the dining at Spago may have been high-end, but the process that produced the food didn’t need to be arcane or inaccessible.
The Asian fusion of Chinois, Puck’s next restaurant, was the real game changer: melding bits and pieces of different nationalities into a glorious new whole. Take his pork schnitzel, which had its origins in Puck’s Austria before being improved upon with high-caliber Japanese pork and garnished with American trimmings. It may seem out of place on the menu of a California Cuisine-based restaurant, but then, California does play host to Sony Pictures, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and America’s dream factory, does it not?
The melding of ideas and ideals, tastes and nationalities in that dish is, at its heart, fundamentally American. The ability to assimilate the best of the world and fuse it into something greater than the sum of its parts is what makes this country so great. That an Austrian can come to the United States by way of France, poke around in his kitchen for a bit, and a few decades later make Asian noodle salads available in every decent freezer section in the country, is why the United States cannot be topped. The constant debate over what “American” cuisine actually is, and attempts to reinvent what it should be, are proof of what’s possible in a country not overly burdened by tradition.
What “Wolfgang” lacks in depth it makes up for in sincerity. And it was a nice palate cleanser following a late-night screening of “The Forever Purge,” the fifth entry in the dour series that posits a United States in which once a year crime is legal for 12 hours and most of the people who take advantage of the event do so to revel in their racist fantasies. Indeed, “Wolfgang” feels like an almost explicit counter to that picture: while a pair of protagonists, one American and one Mexican, suggest to each other in “The Forever Purge” that we’d all be better off keeping to our own kind as they flee the United States for the Mexican border, Puck’s entire career is an homage to the ideal of mixture.
Wolfgang Puck understands that different flavors and different cuisines can complement each other, bring out the best in each other — and he found a way to literally sell all of us on it. If that’s not a perfect shorthand for the American Dream, I don’t know what is.
