The melding of ideas and ideals, tastes and nationalities in that dish is, at its heart, fundamentally American. The ability to assimilate the best of the world and fuse it into something greater than the sum of its parts is what makes this country so great. That an Austrian can come to the United States by way of France, poke around in his kitchen for a bit, and a few decades later make Asian noodle salads available in every decent freezer section in the country, is why the United States cannot be topped. The constant debate over what “American” cuisine actually is, and attempts to reinvent what it should be, are proof of what’s possible in a country not overly burdened by tradition.