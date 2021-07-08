Even the Olympic Opening Ceremonies in all their kitsch are inspiring because of one perennial rite: The parade of athletes into the stadium. I love the fact that every nation has its moment in the spotlight, not just the behemoths like the United States and China, with hundreds of athletes clad in designer leisure wear. Small countries like Bhutan or Kiribati or Comoros, who may not have sent enough competitors to fill a minivan, get to parade nonetheless, waving their national flags, and to be welcomed and embraced by the lusty cheers of a standing-room-only crowd.