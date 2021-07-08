In a statement, U.S. Soccer said that none of the players “turned their back on WWII Veteran Pete DuPré during tonight’s anthem” adding “the players all love Pete.” Note the statement didn’t say the players would never disrespect the American flag — because that would be demonstrably untrue. The team seems most upset at the notion that anyone thought they had shown disrespect to a sweet old man like Pete. What they don’t seem to understand is that when they protest the flag, they show disrespect for Pete and all the veterans who fought under that flag. They show disrespect for all of Pete’s comrades who sacrificed their lives so they could have the freedom to play a kids’ game for a living.