In numerous towns and villages, civilians armed with hunting rifles or smuggled weapons have formed self-defense units, and thousands of activists from the cities have trained in jungles with the ethnic militias. Local officials appointed by the military are being assassinated, including more than two dozen last month, and there have been hundreds of bombings of police stations, banks and government offices. The Tatmadaw’s response has been brutally disproportionate: Villages where self-defense militias have formed have been attacked with artillery and helicopter gunships, then burned to the ground. In the northwest Sagaing region, 41 civilians, including a number of children, were reported killed last Friday when troops assaulted several villages.
In a dramatic departure from its past doctrine of nonviolence, the opposition leadership, which has formed a national unity government, has endorsed violent self-defense and announced the creation of a People’s Defense Force. It has declared the Tatmadaw a terrorist organization and set the aim of disbanding it and creating a new federal force including the ethnic groups. That is a change that Myanmar, also known as Burma, probably needs to consolidate democracy and end the domination of the country by the Bamar. But it is also enormously difficult to accomplish. The 350,000-strong Tatmadaw vastly outnumbers opposition forces, which remain scattered, poorly armed or divided by ethnic differences. The nascent self-defense units generally support the national unity government but are not under its command and control. They lack the large military defections and help from outside powers that allowed Syria’s rebels to launch a full-scale civil war.
That the opposition has embraced such a radical and risky course reflects profound frustration at the failure of the outside world to act decisively against the coup. While the United States and European Union have adopted some sanctions, China and Russia have blocked action by the U.N. Security Council, and the response of Asian countries, including India and Japan, has been weak. There are steps the West could take to substantially raise the pressure, including blocking the nearly $500 million in annual revenue the regime receives for natural gas exports. But E.U. member France has resisted that step; the French company Total is a partner in the gas production. The Biden administration could probably block the flow of funds unilaterally, since they are denominated in dollars, but that would contravene its policy of working in concert with European allies.
The result is a diplomatic stalemate — and the continuing descent of a country of 54 million people toward bloody anarchy.
