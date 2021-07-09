Bruce and others had to put up with it because, by virtue of his position at the Times, Furst was perhaps the most powerful figure in international photojournalism. Decades ago, independent photojournalists seeking overseas assignments could turn to a number of publications, including weekly magazines and even some big-city newspapers with reasonably sized freelance budgets. “Life magazine was the place in the ’60s,” says veteran visual editor Alice Gabriner. “That was where photojournalism was impactful and incredibly important, and then the newsmagazines took that mantle” — outlets such as Time, Newsweek, and U.S. News and World Report. Thanks to the collapse of the journalistic business model in the 21st century, those opportunities are either gone or negligible, leaving Furst as something of an international photographic gatekeeper. “Interestingly, the New York Times and The Washington Post are what those news magazines once were,” says Gabriner. Photo editors have also taken to seeking local photographers in foreign countries, she adds, further undermining demand for parachuting freelancers.