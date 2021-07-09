It has largely gone unnoticed, but there is a nontrivial chance that the “reconciliation” part of the infrastructure bill will contain provisions implementing the United States portion of the tax deal, which is called the Global Minimum Tax.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in discussions with Senate Democrats about including those provisions. Yellen must negotiate the final details of the international deal and sell it in Congress.
That will be tough to pull off. But the deal is itself already a victory. In an unappreciated way, it points to a meaningful answer to Trumpian nationalist demagoguery by rehabilitating a sense of the possibilities of multilateralism as a response to many problems unleashed by globalization.
International tax avoidance does typify many degradations associated with globalization. As Gabriel Zucman and his colleagues note, “international capital mobility and profit shifting” has turned multinationals into some of “the biggest winners of globalization.”
It also starves countries of revenue to spend on the public good. And it weakens national sovereignty by thwarting the ability of national polities to set corporate tax rates via democratic means.
The Global Minimum Tax answers these problems — but not in the way populist nationalists like. Its key feature is that countries agree to “top up” to 15 percent the tax rates paid by multinationals that have used various tricks to pay less on profits parked elsewhere.
How profit-shifting works
The essence of the problem is that multinationals move enormous amounts of profits to places where they will be subject to lower taxes. A company can do this in numerous ingenious ways.
One is for a subsidiary in a high-tax place to borrow from a subsidiary in a low-tax one. When the former pays the latter interest, those become “profits” taxed at a lower rate than they otherwise would have been.
Another is for a low-tax subsidiary to sell products to a higher-tax one at an inflated price. The money shifted to the former becomes “profits” taxed at a lower rate. Still another is for a company to shift intellectual property to ownership by a low-tax subsidiary, which then leases it to higher-tax subsidiaries, moving profits to the lower-tax one.
The Global Minimum Tax is designed to reduce the incentive to do these things. When a company moves profits to a lower-tax subsidiary, that company’s country then collects the additional taxes needed to get the overall rate up to 15 percent. That makes profit-shifting less, well, profitable.
The administration believes that if the United States implements such changes, it could bring in a trillion dollars in revenue over the next decade. Democrats hope to include these in the simple-majority reconciliation bill, to help finance its “human infrastructure” investments.
Indeed, a Senate Finance Committee official tells me the committee is currently writing such language for the reconciliation legislation. Let’s hope it’s included.
No real ‘nationalist’ answer
The core point here is that the problem of international tax avoidance does not have any obvious nationalist solution. The Trump administration tried to solve this by unilaterally imposing a minimum tax on some types of income shifted abroad, but for technical reasons, initial data suggested it failed to discourage profit-shifting.
Multilateralism offers more promise. We need countries to cooperate against this type of activity: If each country “tops up” taxation, it reduces the incentive for countries to “race to the bottom” by deliberately lowering tax rates to entice companies to move profits to them in the first place.
“It’s like game theory,” Steve Rosenthal, senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center, told me. “Without multilateral cooperation, each country will continue to lower their rates.”
It’s true that in some ways, the Biden administration is pursuing an economically nationalist vision. But this is broadly misunderstood: As Paul Krugman explains, the administration is seeking to shore up things such as supply chain vulnerabilities, rather than entering into zero-sum Trumpian nationalist conflicts.
In this smarter nationalism, such efforts comfortably coexist with entering into multilateral cooperation that also serves the national interest. Indeed, the Global Minimum Tax doesn’t preclude international competition: It shifts it away from a harmful “race to the bottom” on taxation to a different form of that competition.
As Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo told me, the goal is to not be “competing on tax rates” for business, but instead to be “competing on infrastructure and what we’re investing in workers.”
The ‘national sovereignty’ canard
This deals a blow to the nationalist argument in another way. Nationalists often say such international agreements harm “national sovereignty” because they bind the country’s unilateral democratic decision-making.
But in this case, entering into a multilateral agreement expands our capacity for democratic action. Our democratically chosen leaders are coordinating our conduct with that of other countries to bring within reach a collective solution that couldn’t exist otherwise.
As Samuel Hammond explains, global cooperation has in many ways “extended” the reach of our sovereignty, by expanding the scope of our decision-making through international “coordinating institutions” that weren’t there before.
The Global Minimum Tax is a perfect example of this. And the right-wing nationalists don’t have a better answer — if, indeed, they have any answer at all.