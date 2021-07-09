Our community-based collaborators also reflect their community and may have the same fears and hesitations about the coronavirus and vaccines. We held several town halls to answer their questions, allay fears and equip them with the information they needed to be effective vaccine ambassadors. We also gained valuable insights through the work of groups such as the Black Coalition Against Covid, of which our institute is a member. For example, we learned that Black seniors are getting vaccinated at the same rate as their White counterparts. The challenge has been reaching the younger demographic, reminding us that neighborhoods like Ward 8 are not monoliths.