But the devil is in the details. Pedagogical clumsiness in the shaping of young minds is inexcusable, no matter how laudatory the motive. This concern was expressed well by a teacher, as recounted in George F. Will’s June 24 op-ed, “Pushing back against critical race theory indoctrination.” She resigned, concluding that the school was embracing “an ideology that is damaging to our students’ intellectual and emotional growth — an ideology that requires students to see themselves not as individuals, but as representatives of either an oppressor or oppressed group. This theoretical framework pervades every division of [the school] as the singular way of seeing the world.”
For fans and opponents of the new ham-handed laws telling teachers how to teach history, there should be no doubt that the educational process can readily go awry if dominated by ideological forces of any stripe. Especially for elementary schoolchildren, politicians and politics should maintain a healthy distance from attempts to dictate what goes on in the classroom and leave the teaching to the teachers.
David W. Brown, Alexandria
I’m all for empowering students, but I wonder if Texas’s law has gone too far. That’s my takeaway from Kimberlé Crenshaw’s essay in Outlook’s July 4 “Unlearning History” package. The new Texas law prevents a teacher from exploring any topic (not just the state’s history of enslavement) in a way that makes a student “feel discomfort, guilt, [or] anguish.” Does that mean the student is the final arbiter of what causes discomfort? If so, that gives each child a lot of power. If just one of them says, “This talk about history [or science, etc.] makes me uncomfortable,” the class would have to move on.
Or maybe, as in a U.S. Senate filibuster, the student could just signal that they might object and that would be enough to close down all discussion.
Zohar Rom, Arlington
Twenty-six states are considering or have passed bills to make sure critical race theory is not taught in their public schools. Parents in some places have organized to do the same. The National Education Association is opposing these bans, calling it “reasonable and appropriate for curriculum to be informed by academic frameworks” such as CRT. I agree with the NEA: CRT is about understanding systemic racism, and that needs to be examined and discussed in our schools. But that’s my view. Others disagree.
To me, this controversy should not be about CRT. The questions that should be asked are, “Should public schools teach about racism? If so, how? And who decides?” The answer to the first question is, of course, they should, as they should other fundamental problems the United States faces, including sexism, inequality, poverty and climate change. But how and what should not be decided by state legislatures and not depend on whether some students experience “discomfort,” as many current and proposed laws do. Education often does and should cause discomfort.
Steven Klees, Silver Spring
There is a better way to explain critical race theory than how it’s commonly represented on the right: It’s the truth about American history. The senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan of New York famously said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts.” Note that critics of critical race theory don’t take issue with its specifics (based on actual events), but instead represent it as a threat to American (i.e., White-centric) values. Having nothing better to motivate American voters besides hysteria and fear, conservatives seize on critical race theory to animate their Trumpian base.
I had to smile when Samuel Hoadley-Brill, in his July 4 Outlook essay, quoted Pat Robertson claiming that critical race theory tells people of color to “instruct their White neighbors how to behave.” Maybe that’s what conservative Whites can’t bear: the idea of being told something they don’t want to hear by Black people unafraid to say it. In the distant pre-Trumpian world of 2007, comedian Christopher Titus held his “Fifth Annual End of the World Tour” and asked all White people in the audience to repeat, “I’m Whitey, and I apologize.” What a world of difference it would make, if White people of all ages across this country decided it was imperative to follow his example today.
Richard Leahy, Charlottesville