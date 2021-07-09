Nothing indicates this happened in Georgetown. Proponents who claim it was a slave port rely solely on a listing in the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database showing “North Potomac” as a destination. Jumping to this conclusion is problematic because “North Potomac” refers to a British customs district at St. Mary’s, Md., and is the listed destination for ships bound up the Potomac for Maryland. South Potomac was for ships that stopped on the Virginia side. Ships listed in the database for North Potomac could have disposed of their enslaved cargo all along the 100 miles of the Potomac before the end of navigation at Georgetown. In any event, no record, document or history has ever suggested Georgetown was a port in the slave trade.