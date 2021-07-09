In my father’s final weeks, my youngest sister flew in to share the daunting task of helping our last parent die at home. We worked our full-time jobs remotely. I Zoom-taught a class while Dad declined. The social boundaries between father and daughters collapsed as we intimately cared for Dad’s body: washing him, helping his penis into the urinal, lifting him to alleviate pressure on a bedsore when he could no longer stand on his own. We were soon covered in bruises from this physical work. He thankfully welcomed our help without shame.