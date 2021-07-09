Third, good intentions need to be backed by money. The International Monetary Fund maintains that roughly 60 percent of the world could be vaccinated by mid-2022 for $50 billion, a small sum compared with the trillions the United States has spent at home. The World Bank and other development agencies should prioritize grants or at least long-term, no-interest financing. The new director of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Samantha Power, who has written passionately about victims and the voiceless, now has an opportunity to show what USAID can do. Together, the G-7 should be able to reach the IMF’s 60 percent target to safeguard humankind — and their own citizens.