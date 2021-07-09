The new Whistleblower Reward Program aims to stanch revenue losses due to the state’s “tax gap.” That’s the difference between what taxpayers owe and what they actually pay. Though estimates for Maryland are hard to come by, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told Congress in April that the federal “tax gap” is probably more than $1 trillion a year. Unpaid taxes in Maryland likely amount to hundreds of millions of dollars or more.
State tax authorities lack sufficient resources to go after tax cheats and close that gap. Like the IRS, they are simply “outgunned” by the armies of advisers that corporations hire to cook up complicated tax-avoidance schemes. As Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) has admitted, the proportion of fraudulent tax returns his office detects and prosecutes is “slim to nothing.”
Maryland lawmakers wisely recognized that whistleblowers can improve that. Efforts such as the federal tax whistleblower program have amply demonstrated the huge role whistleblowers can play in enforcement. Since 2007, the IRS has recovered $6.14 billion based on information from whistleblowers and paid $1.01 billion in whistleblower rewards. That’s a sixfold return, an incredible investment.
Maryland’s new program, which the comptroller’s office will run, is modeled on the IRS program. It seeks the same result by promising qualified whistleblowers 15 to 30 percent of what Maryland recovers. The law wisely protects tipsters from retaliation, and it allows them to report anonymously, if they are represented by a lawyer.
It’s a great step forward, and a tried-and-true formula. But that means we know where it can go wrong. The IRS program has undoubtedly helped close the federal tax gap, but it has fallen short in critical ways. Franchot must ensure that Maryland learns from those mistakes.
First, the new program must be transparent. The IRS program has suffered from an institutional reluctance to communicate with whistleblowers. That not only means they often miss the value a whistleblower could offer to ongoing investigations, but it also engenders distrust. As any rom-com can teach, failure to have a 10-minute conversation can lead to years of frustration.
Second, the program should be predictable. Potential whistleblowers face huge risks in coming forward, so knowing what to expect with the agency’s program — from timing and process to how the agency will determine the amount of award if it goes well — provides real comfort.
Third, it must be efficient. The IRS program now averages more than 10 years from tip to award in successful matters. Though the audit process takes time, the comptroller should work to ensure that tips and awards are processed efficiently.
Fourth, it needs to feed into a well-funded tax agency. Knowing about a tax cheat is only the first step. The state needs the resources to audit and collect — and to prosecute criminal tax fraudsters. Other states such as New York have sidestepped this funding issue by adding tax claims to their False Claims laws, which allow a whistleblower to file suit on the government’s behalf. By permitting private resources to contribute to tax investigations, New York has netted more than $575 million. These monumental hauls helped persuade D.C. to pass a similar law. Maryland’s mechanism, in contrast, requires ample funding of the enforcement agency to succeed. Otherwise, the same resource limitations that make it hard to detect tax cheats will mean the state will fail to pursue good information.
There’s little doubt that Maryland’s new law is good news. Tax fraud victimizes everyone who pays taxes honestly and relies on government services such as education, health care and public safety. That’s all of us. The big question is whether the comptroller will establish a program that follows the principles above and takes full advantage of the knowledge and resources that whistleblowers bring to the table — or fall to the same pitfalls as the IRS program it mirrors.
