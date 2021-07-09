Fourth, it needs to feed into a well-funded tax agency. Knowing about a tax cheat is only the first step. The state needs the resources to audit and collect — and to prosecute criminal tax fraudsters. Other states such as New York have sidestepped this funding issue by adding tax claims to their False Claims laws, which allow a whistleblower to file suit on the government’s behalf. By permitting private resources to contribute to tax investigations, New York has netted more than $575 million. These monumental hauls helped persuade D.C. to pass a similar law. Maryland’s mechanism, in contrast, requires ample funding of the enforcement agency to succeed. Otherwise, the same resource limitations that make it hard to detect tax cheats will mean the state will fail to pursue good information.