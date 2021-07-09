How times have changed, I thought.
During my first four years of high school on the South Shore of Montreal in the 1970s, the Canadiens won the Stanley Cup every year, and the parade would take what the mayor at the time, Jean Drapeau, called “the usual route” along Ste. Catherine Street. Skipping school for a day to attend the Stanley Cup parade was an annual event that my friends and I took for granted.
This year marked the first time the Canadiens had made it to the Stanley Cup final since the last parade down Ste. Catherine Street in 1993. That was the last time any of the seven teams based in Canada — the home of the sport — won the cup. The drought is galling to any Canadian hockey fan, but it is felt with particular acuteness in Montreal.
The Tampa Bay Lightning, who beat the Canadiens on Wednesday to close out this year’s final, joined the NHL as an expansion team for the 1992-1993 season. The Lightning have now won three Stanley Cups since then — in 2004, 2020 and again this year.
Making matters worse for Montreal hockey fans, Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois and Director of Hockey Operations Mathieu Darche are both Montrealers who used to be with the Canadiens, BriseBois in management and Darche as a player.
The Lightning also have six players who grew up in Quebec on their roster, while the Canadiens played the first game in franchise history this season without a single French Canadian in the lineup, after Phillip Danault suffered a concussion and Jonathan Drouin left the team for personal reasons.
The days of the Flying Frenchmen — when the Canadiens won five Stanley Cups in the 1950s, five in the 1960s and six in the 1970s — are a distant memory now, even if the franchise holds an NHL record 24 championships.
But at least a Canadian team made it to the finals this year. The last time that happened was a decade ago, when the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Boston Bruins.
Canadian hockey fans do have something to boast about: The Edmonton Oilers have the NHL’s best player in Connor McDavid (born: Richmond Hill, Ontario). But this year the Oilers were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, who were in turn swept by Montreal. McDavid is a superstar but doesn’t have the sort of strong supporting cast that Wayne Gretzky enjoyed when Edmonton regularly won the Stanley Cup in the 1980s.
Three Canadian NHL franchises don’t even have the solace of nostalgia: The Canucks, Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets have never won the trophy named in 1892 for Lord Stanley of Preston, a former governor general of Canada.
The odds of Stanley Cup glory now heavily favor teams based in U.S. cities, which outnumber Canadian franchises 25 to 7. The NHL salary cap has also evened the playing field, making it impossible to build a dynasty such as Montreal’s, when the team had several future Hall of Famers on the roster every year. NHL franchises in the sunshine states can be very appealing to top free agents — especially in Florida, where there is no state income tax. The weather is also hard to beat, and there isn’t the sort of pressure that comes with playing in a Canadian city, where every move, both on and off the ice, is scrutinized by fans and media. The best players tend to stay put.
Still, this season provided the best chance for a Canadian team to win the cup in a long time because of the four new divisions set up in response to the pandemic. The all-Canadian North Division was guaranteed to send one team to the semifinals. It ended up being Montreal, which had the worst regular-season record of the 16 teams that made the playoffs.
They were no match for a powerhouse Lightning team, losing four games to one. I thought about the 1993 finals, when the front-page headline on the Montreal Gazette the next day was “CUP COMES HOME!”
Hockey is still Canada’s game, but the Stanley Cup has been on an awfully long road trip.
