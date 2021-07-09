“Yeah, I mean, I can’t even — I can’t answer that question,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland when recently asked by The Post’s James Hohmann during a podcast interview if there is reason to believe there are mass burial sites in the United States like those recently found in Canada. But Ms. Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, seems determined to find out. Never has there been a documentation of the policy that forced Native youth into boarding schools to assimilate them into White American culture, so last month she launched an initiative that will investigate the loss of life and other consequences of the facilities operated by the federal government or religious organizations between 1870 and 1970. “We must shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past, no matter how hard it will be,” she said, announcing the department will identify the locations of the former schools and burial sites, determine the identity and tribal affiliations of children enrolled at the schools and consult with tribes on future steps.