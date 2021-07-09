“Yeah, I mean, I can’t even — I can’t answer that question,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland when recently asked by The Post’s James Hohmann during a podcast interview if there is reason to believe there are mass burial sites in the United States like those recently found in Canada. But Ms. Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, seems determined to find out. Never has there been a documentation of the policy that forced Native youth into boarding schools to assimilate them into White American culture, so last month she launched an initiative that will investigate the loss of life and other consequences of the facilities operated by the federal government or religious organizations between 1870 and 1970. “We must shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past, no matter how hard it will be,” she said, announcing the department will identify the locations of the former schools and burial sites, determine the identity and tribal affiliations of children enrolled at the schools and consult with tribes on future steps.
The discovery of the children’s remains in Canada caused Ms. Haaland to break down in tears, she wrote in a Post opinion piece that recounted the experiences of her own family. Her great-grandfather was sent to the Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania whose founder famously coined the phrase “Kill the Indian in him, and save the man.” At 8 years old, her grandmother was sent away and for five years was separated from her family and forced into menial labor. Imagine. Imagine at 8 being sent hundreds of miles away from home. Imagine being prohibited from speaking your native language or communicating with your family. Imagine, as was often the horrifying case, being starved, beaten or otherwise abused. And imagine the pain of parents whose children never came home and who never got an answer.
It is long past time for answers and the reckoning and reconciliation that hopefully can come with an honest accounting. As Ms. Haaland explained: “We just want to give the public an opportunity to know and understand. They deserve to know what happened to the people that they love, the ancestors who were lost. . . .The generational trauma is real, and we deserve to have some closure, if you will, right? We deserve to have answers to these longstanding questions so that folks can begin to rest a little bit easier at night.”
