Other government regulatory agencies have shown that the above concerns have not hampered their ability to effectively undertake their responsibilities for the health and safety of the public. For example, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has long relied on experts from the nuclear power industry in its staffing and has for years collected fees from its regulated industry to support its budget. The NRC has, of course, been accused at times of being biased toward the nuclear power industry, but over the years, its decisions have been shown to be independent of significant industry influence and in the best interests of public health and safety. Such can be the case with the FDA once it demonstrates that it will listen to those whose expressed purpose is to provide independent advice and not ignore them for whatever reason the FDA saw fit to do so.