There is no question that Florida, and the whole world, is in the grip of climate change and its associated risk of rising seas in coastal areas and warming temperatures. There is no question that building on tidal wetlands and permeable limestone honeycombed by seawater is problematic. There is no question that land subsidence is clearly worrisome.
However, these are problems that do not and cannot at this time directly address what precipitated this collapse. To offer an article full of speculative rationales for the structural collapse so soon, and well in advance of a comprehensive and complete investigation to determine a direct cause or set of causes, was of no service to anyone.
Don Greenwood, Vienna
●
Insect metaphors really bugged him
A June 26 Drawing Board cartoon by Ed Hall suggested a general should smash a congressman like a bug, notwithstanding Gen. Mark A. Milley stating his vehement disgust at the events of Jan. 6. And then the very next day, Michael de Adder’s cartoon showed Derek Chauvin being smashed like a bug under a gavel.
I’m just a little confused: Are these cartoonists endorsing the thought that the military is above congressional control or that a line of questioning should result in death? Is vengeance a higher form of justice? Two days in a row of similar cartoons is too much of a coincidence.
Given The Post’s editorial stance during the previous administration, the cartoons were ironic.
Matthew Makovi, Silver Spring
●
No laughing matter
I have been fully vaccinated, thankfully. However, I found the June 14 Drawing Board cartoon by Mike Luckovich very insensitive. The nurse is saying to an intubated patient, “Smile, the rest of your family’s vaccinated so they can visit you!”
The June 13 front-page article “With normal life in reach, grief over what could have been” detailed the tragedies of families who lost loved ones who for various reasons were unable to get vaccinated. It is not only people who refuse to get the vaccine for political reasons who haven’t been vaccinated. I can’t imagine how anyone who lost a loved one to the coronavirus would feel seeing the cartoon.
Carol Siegel, Alexandria
●
Hold on to your butts
John Kelly’s June 28 Metro column, “Regret all: Readers disclose their digital mistakes,” concluded with a quotation from a reader’s grandmother: “When you shoot an arrow into the air, you cannot get it back.” That is flat-out wrong.
When I was 9, my uncle (age 11) had two strong professional bows and a quiver of arrows (with blunt metal points). We would shoot as nearly straight up as possible to avoid walking far to retrieve an arrow. Those arrows would soar up as high as we could shoot, then return to the ground on my grandparents’ farm field.
Not only did those arrows come back, but they could have gotten one of us in the back part that a pair of pants usually covers.
Robert Braxton, Fairfax
●
Let’s see a little more love for Ukraine
No one would have said at the start of the Union of European Football Associations championship rounds that the Ukrainian soccer team could be called the keystone of the arch, but surely this underdog’s dramatic win over Sweden on June 29 deserved more than the three bare-bones sentences at the end of an Associated Press report on England’s knockout of Germany.
Natalie Mason Gawdiak, Columbia
●
Always put the person first
I was very appreciative of the June 17 news article “Counselors wary of being seen as a police alternative,” which highlighted the mobile crisis team in Montgomery County. The work they do alongside the police is critically needed, and I’m thankful we have them in our community.
My only frustration was reading someone described as “a schizophrenic man.” This happens repeatedly in articles in many publications. A person should never be defined by their illness or disability; he is a man who struggles with schizophrenia. Too often, we see this with mental illness, and it is demeaning and increases stigma. We need to see the human first, not the illness. Let’s all remember that the person being described deserves to be treated with respect.
Mimi Brodsky Kress, Bethesda
The writer is a board member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness – Montgomery County.
I appreciated Eric Garcia’s June 27 Outlook essay, “Sidewalk dining saved restaurants. But it makes life hard for disabled people.” However, I wish it would have used person-first language. The headline could have read “Sidewalk seating is good for restaurants. It’s a challenge for people with disabilities.”
I am a special education teacher, and although using this type of language can seem cumbersome and a mouthful at times, it respects the individual rather than quantifying him or her by a disability alone.
Janis Hawkins, Hercules, Calif.
●
The FDA can do better
The June 22 Tuesday Opinion essay by Gregg Gonsalves, Christopher Morten, Reshma Ramachandran and Joseph S. Ross, “The FDA needs to do some soul-searching,” about the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the new Alzheimer’s disease drug aducanumab, made some very good points about the agency’s failure to properly do its job as required by law. To have so clearly ignored the recommendation of its independent expert advisory panel concerning the lack of evidence of this drug’s efficacy shows a failure to concern itself with the consequences of its approval on those patients who suffer desperately from this dreadful disease. Their hope for at least a slowing of the disease’s progression has not been properly demonstrated and will unfairly encourage them and their doctors while likely wasting many millions of dollars on an ineffective treatment.
Several points in the op-ed, however, require reflection. Excessive pharmaceutical industry influence on the FDA is not automatically a concern simply because its leadership and staff have come from the pharmaceutical industry or have industry experience. On the contrary, such background and experience are necessary for FDA staff to understand and effectively perform the duties of the job. FDA employees can and likely do understand that once joining the government, they must become independent of their previous industry background. Also, the collection of fees from pharmaceutical companies does not necessarily reflect negatively on the drug approval process. Such fees provide the necessary funding to maintain proper FDA operations and staffing.
Other government regulatory agencies have shown that the above concerns have not hampered their ability to effectively undertake their responsibilities for the health and safety of the public. For example, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has long relied on experts from the nuclear power industry in its staffing and has for years collected fees from its regulated industry to support its budget. The NRC has, of course, been accused at times of being biased toward the nuclear power industry, but over the years, its decisions have been shown to be independent of significant industry influence and in the best interests of public health and safety. Such can be the case with the FDA once it demonstrates that it will listen to those whose expressed purpose is to provide independent advice and not ignore them for whatever reason the FDA saw fit to do so.
Jared Wermiel, Silver Spring
The writer is a former senior executive with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
●
A sacrilegious depiction
Ed Hall’s June 22 Drawing Board cartoon was just plain sacrilegious. A cartoon that debases the Catholic or any other religion is funny? Not to me.
Neil Doran, Jessup
●
One sour note in a sweet story
The excellent two-page article on “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “Still sweet, still sour” [Style, June 30], followed the careers of many of the cast and crew of that classic movie. It even provided us with an update on one of the Oompa-Loompas. How curious, then, that there was not one word in this entire article about the only actor in it with a D.C. connection.
Our very own Diana Sowle portrayed Charlie’s mother in that film. For two decades, she was one of our area’s most active and beloved actors, appearing onstage and in motion pictures and doing voice-overs. For several seasons, she was Eleanor Schubert in “Shear Madness” at the Kennedy Center.
Sowle was swamped by many Willy Wonka fans at the Mid-Atlantic Nostalgia Convention in Maryland a few years before her death in 2018.
Now, three years later, has she been forgotten?
Jack French, Fairfax
●
Wrenched by writer’s retirement
Regarding the July 1 Sports feature “Boswell retires”:
The ballpark wanderer is hanging it up?
Thomas Boswell was the only sportswriter to bring me to tears — on Carl Yastrzemski’s last season, watching his younger self on the Fenway telescreen, alone in the dugout at Fenway during a rain delay; or sharing a “eureka” moment from County Stadium watching the O’s finesse pitcher change speeds; or assessing our mortality: “In the game of life we all lose, eventually.”
Damn it, Boz, I’m sure gonna miss you, but I sure am glad you were such a big part of my sports-lovin’ life, for so long. All the best to you and yours, sir. Thank you, a thousand words at a time, thank you.
Jimmy Patterson, Bethesda
Starting my day with Thomas Boswell was like eating dessert first. I’ve been a subscriber throughout his great career and loved all of his writing. Best wishes for a well-deserved retirement. I’ll miss him!
Don Lewy, Reston
●
Shades of purple left her seeing red
Hey, graph-makers! When I was an editor for a federal agency, our graphs had to be Americans With Disabilities Act compliant, meaning they could be interpreted and understood by people with impaired vision.
The maps that accompanied the June 27 front-page article “USPS overhaul would slow delivery to much of the country” showed different possible postal delivery slowdowns in dark, dark purple; sort-of-dark purple; and two lighter shades of purple.
I have no visual impairments but couldn’t distinguish between four days and five days for the delivery time. Maybe the graph-maker figured both of those estimated times were too slow, so why not use nearly imperceptibly different shades?
Note to graphics staff: Do a usability test on a few folks before you use these almost-identical shades to see if non-visually-impaired people can tell who’s in four days and who’s in five days.
I’m a stickler for understandable graphs.
Colleen Blessing, Annandale
●
We get it, you’re very good at math!
It was amusing to read Jordan Ellenberg’s June 27 Outlook essay, “Want kids to learn math? Don’t tell them it’s easy. Be honest that it’s hard.,” and realize that the analytic reasoning skills of college math professors may perfectly well be horrible. He failed to consider two elementary questions, namely what he means by “hard” and what he means by “easy.” If these terms reduce to “thoughtful” and “thoughtless,” his point, such as it was, was well-taken, and his thesis will doubtless be entertaining to the thoughtless.
Charles Heckel, Riverside, Calif.
