To be sure, it was a close call. Up until the last moment, it wasn’t clear whether police would execute the court’s order to detain Mr. Zuma, who had gathered crowds of supporters around his home. In the end, he surrendered quietly, averting what could have been a violent split in the ruling African National Congress, which has governed South Africa since the end of the racial apartheid system in 1994. For weeks before, Mr. Zuma had campaigned against the court, claiming he was the victim of a conspiracy.
In fact, he was undone by the unbridled corruption over which he presided, which allegedly included massive kickbacks from private businesses for state contracts and the diversion of billions of dollars from enterprises such as the state power company. A national commission was established to investigate the corruption, but after one appearance, Mr. Zuma, who was forced from office in 2018, repeatedly refused to appear before it even after being ordered to do so by the Constitutional Court. The court finally responded last month by handing him a 15-month prison sentence for “egregious” contempt of court and “scurrilous, unfounded attacks” on judges.
His imprisonment was a victory for Cyril Ramaphosa, who succeeded Mr. Zuma and vowed to clean up the ANC and the government. His progress has been limited, though Mr. Ramaphosa testified before the corruption commission in April, including about his own role as deputy president under Mr. Zuma. In so doing he risked splitting the governing party between those favoring reform and Mr. Zuma’s loyalists, many of them ethnic Zulus from his home region of KwaZulu-Natal. But the following month the ANC purged its secretary general, an ally of Mr. Zuma, which may give the reformers more space to act.
South Africa remains weighed down by troubles, including an economy that remains weak after three devastating waves of covid-19 infections. It remains to be seen whether Mr. Zuma will be held fully accountable for his crimes; trials against him on bribery and other corruption charges have moved slowly. But his jailing on a court order nevertheless sends an important message: South Africa remains a country where the rule of law, and not the will of a strongman, reigns supreme.