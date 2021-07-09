Friends, the desire to stand before a bank of microphones and say, “… and then I told Biden” might be great. But rather than devote time to leaning on Biden, better to get on with the hard work where it counts: back home, down in the trenches, mobilizing voters to get on Congress’s case. Dial up pressure on the Senate and House to act, and do it like there’s no tomorrow. Because if the forces of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) and the legions of state GOP legislators are successful with their voter suppression schemes, then tomorrow will be worse than all of the bad old days before passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.