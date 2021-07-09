In a run-up to this week’s meeting, the Rev. Al Sharpton said on MSNBC, “I do not think this president wants history to say that in his presidency, there was the continued weakening of voting rights for people that put him and Vice President Harris in office.” Well, the folks on the current civil rights slate have a legacy issue of their own. They don’t — or shouldn’t — want the hard-working people on the front lines who are paying the freight for their nationally prominent positions to say amongst themselves that on the watch of today’s civil rights chieftains, voting rights went down the tubes.
Mitchell liked to tell the story about the lesson President Lyndon B. Johnson taught him when Mitchell was pressing for critically needed civil rights laws.
Johnson, who had been the Senate’s most powerful leader, used to say, “Clarence, you can get anything you want, if you’ve got the votes. How many votes have you got?”
That line irked Mitchell every time he heard it. But the more he thought about Johnson’s point, Mitchell said, "the more I realized that this was the best advice that anybody could give.”
That lesson shouldn’t be lost on modern-day civil rights standard-bearers. Catchy sound bites in front of the cameras can advance the cause only so far.
What was true in 1965 is true now: The only way the champions of civil rights will get what they want, and what the country needs, is to have enough votes to defeat the resistance blocking the way.
Friends, the desire to stand before a bank of microphones and say, “… and then I told Biden” might be great. But rather than devote time to leaning on Biden, better to get on with the hard work where it counts: back home, down in the trenches, mobilizing voters to get on Congress’s case. Dial up pressure on the Senate and House to act, and do it like there’s no tomorrow. Because if the forces of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) and the legions of state GOP legislators are successful with their voter suppression schemes, then tomorrow will be worse than all of the bad old days before passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Pressing Biden and Harris is not enough.
Besides, they no longer have a vote in Congress. Unless the vice president has to break a tie, she is just a spectator occupying the presiding officer’s chair. Certainly, it is a seat with a great view of chamber proceedings. But with zilch impact on the roll-call vote.
That’s not to say the Biden administration has not given civil rights supporters some valuable tools to use where it counts.
On Thursday, when the civil rights leadership was gathering to take Biden to the woodshed, Harris trekked to Howard University, our shared alma mater, to announce an expansion of the Democratic National Committee’s “I Will Vote” initiative. And she didn’t go empty-handed. Harris said the Democratic leadership will invest $25 million in what it described as “voter education, voter protection, targeted voter registration, and technology to make voting more accessible" and to fight back against Republicans’ outrageous efforts to keep Democratic-inclined voters away from the polls.
“This campaign,” Harris said, “is grounded in the firm belief that everyone’s vote matters. … The people must be able, without hindrance, without obstacle, to decide our country’s future."
The Biden-Harris-inspired contribution comes on top of the national party’s earlier $20 million investment to communicate with potential voters before the midterm elections at the regional, state and local levels, said Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Committee chair. Harrison knows more than a little something about elections and defeat, having experienced both in his spectacularly expensive attempt to unseat South Carolina’s then three-term Republican Sen. Lindsey O. Graham in 2020.
Money, of course, is nothing without actions which influence behavior. And behavior responds to stimulus. Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, got it exactly right when she said after the White House meeting, “We must have the president use his voice, use his influence, use his power — and use what he clearly understands about this moment … a moment of peril in terms of our democracy.”
Biden can provide that stimulus, can help stir the country to do the right thing.
But don’t forget Clarence Mitchell. There is another question to be asked at this defining moment in civil rights history, “Rev. Al and company, how many votes have you got?”