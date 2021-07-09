But the art market is fluky and subjective, and it would be easy for someone seeking to curry favor with the first family to use Mr. Biden’s art as a conduit. The Post’s Matt Viser reports that the art dealer handling the sales expects the pieces to fetch anywhere from $75,000 to $500,000 apiece. Experts contacted by The Post expressed surprise at those numbers. “Nobody would ever start at these prices,” one critic said, for an artist with no training and no track record whose last name was not Biden.
To its credit, the White House has acknowledged this for the ethical minefield that it is. But its ostensible solution is odd indeed: secrecy. The administration wants the names of any buyers shielded, even, supposedly, from Hunter Biden himself. Only the gallery owner will know the identity of the buyer, officials say, and he has been instructed to reject any offer that seems out of whack. Officials portray this as a fair and even unprecedented arrangement to balance ethical concerns with Mr. Biden’s right as an independent adult to pursue his own career.
We believe this gets things backward. If everything is shrouded in secrecy, how will Americans know that the buyers haven’t quietly let Mr. Biden know that they have a $500,000 Biden hanging on their wall? And how can voters be sure that, down the road, the administration hasn’t done some favor for that buyer?
No, the best way to reassure the public that no one is overpaying for corrupt reasons is to let the public know who is paying. Then the administration can be held accountable to maintain an arms-length relationship from any buyer. If it’s someone with business before the government, at least let us know.
Officials object that disclosure might dampen interest in the sale, because many art buyers like to remain anonymous. Well, too bad. No one is asking Mr. Biden to put his new career on hold, but it’s not too much to ask for more-than-usual transparency, under these unusual circumstances. If that dampens prices a bit, you could call it a wash for the kind of exposure and attention that most rookie artists could only dream of.
It’s a pretty good rule of thumb that sunshine is a better disinfectant than shadow. White House officials may be choosing secrecy in this case with the best of intentions. But they ought to think again.
