Why do those of us living in rural or small-town America have only one costly option for Internet service? The FCC can ensure we have alternatives. Railroads often provide farmers with the only way to get goods to market. How is it that so many railroads face no competition on their routes? The little-known Surface Transportation Board has the authority to prevent the kind of price gouging by railroads that cheat farmers of a fair price. Why, until just this last May, were the hard of hearing not allowed to buy hearing aids online or at a pharmacy without a prescription? Because the Trump FDA refused to use its authority to allow the devices to be sold over the counter.