Not that this result is necessarily the happiest possible ending (assuming it is an ending), in terms of public policy. The government will continue to bear the downside risk of backing nearly half of the United States’ $11 trillion in mortgages, while also reaping the profits. That’s an improvement over the pre-bailout situation, in which taxpayers bore the risk but shareholders got the upside; but it’s still far from optimal. Under the FHFA during both the Obama and Trump administrations, Fannie and Freddie took incremental steps toward greater transparency and reduced risk. Nevertheless, the country could benefit from a more fundamental overhaul of its mortgage-finance system. Bipartisan coalitions repeatedly tried to craft one in Congress — without success. This failure of governance was a victory for housing lobbies that benefit from the status quo.