The athletes who make it to Tokyo deserve an extra badge of courage. They rearranged their lives for two years; hurdled over medical clearances, canceled flights, shifting living arrangements, and the maddening feeling of never knowing if or when they will compete. And their reward? Not a single mother, father or sibling in sight to celebrate or commiserate with them in the most seminal moment of their athletic lives. For all but a few in venues outside of Tokyo, there will be no howling fans, no faces painted in their nation’s colors, to root them home that last 50 meters in the pool or on the track.