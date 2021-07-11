One could see all this as the beginning of a great workplace revolution. The weak point of labor organizing is always coordination, since a few workers who are willing to agree to terms can spoil things for everyone else. The pandemic may have provided a coordination mechanism by resetting expectations of what a “normal workplace” looks like — not just for office workers but also for front-line service employees, who can’t realistically work from home but who, flush with stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, are demanding something better than a dead-end minimum-wage job to get them back into workplaces.