Republican senators’ anti-democracy bent and Democrats’ failure to persuade all their members to carve out an exception to the filibuster have stymied new federal legislation. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, after disabling Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County v. Holder in 2013, took a sledgehammer this term to Section 2 in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. In the latter, the Supreme Court made it difficult if not impossible to invalidate voter suppression laws and provided Republicans with an easy defense of their unsubtle efforts to prevent traditional Democratic constituents from voting. Election law expert Richard L. Hasen explains in a piece for Slate that “Justice Alito’s opinion repeatedly says voter fraud is a risk, even though Arizona could not point to any fraud to justify its challenged laws. States don’t have to prove fraud at all. It is a license to give tenuous excuses, excuses Republican legislatures are increasingly likely to give in the era of the ‘big lie’ that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.”