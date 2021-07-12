Republican senators’ anti-democracy bent and Democrats’ failure to persuade all their members to carve out an exception to the filibuster have stymied new federal legislation. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, after disabling Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County v. Holder in 2013, took a sledgehammer this term to Section 2 in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. In the latter, the Supreme Court made it difficult if not impossible to invalidate voter suppression laws and provided Republicans with an easy defense of their unsubtle efforts to prevent traditional Democratic constituents from voting. Election law expert Richard L. Hasen explains in a piece for Slate that “Justice Alito’s opinion repeatedly says voter fraud is a risk, even though Arizona could not point to any fraud to justify its challenged laws. States don’t have to prove fraud at all. It is a license to give tenuous excuses, excuses Republican legislatures are increasingly likely to give in the era of the ‘big lie’ that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.”
Between the right-wing courts adopting an overtly partisan stance to defend voting suppression and Republicans in Congress unabashedly blocking new protections for voting rights, the GOP at the state level has run wild in devising a host of barriers to voting and ways to overturn election outcomes when it loses.
What can Biden say or do about all this?
First, despite his efforts to seek bipartisan legislative solutions on infrastructure, economic competitiveness and energy, Biden needs to level with the American people: Republicans have launched an unprecedented assault on voting in the states. The genesis of that assault is the “big lie” about a stolen election, and House and Senate Republicans remain determined to abet red states’ attack on the essence of our constitutional system. He must make clear to voters and key Democratic senators that inaction in the face of this drive to enact voting suppression and partisan election administration measures is unacceptable.
Second, rather than issue a rote endorsement of the Democratic voting rights bill, which is a political impossibility, Biden would do well to call upon a bipartisan group of senators to come up with a short list of voting reforms that could pass. Duplicating the effort on infrastructure, he should be willing to pare down the list of reforms, as Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has recommended, to provide for nonpartisan redistricting, minimum standards for early and absentee voting, and to support immediate passage of H.R. 4 to reauthorize Section 5 (which Manchin also supports). It should also prohibit partisan audits by unelected officials and legislative nullification of voting results.
Third, Biden should put the Senate on notice that if it cannot come together on a bipartisan reform package, it will be time to revisit the filibuster. He would be wise to follow former president Barack Obama’s admonition at John Lewis’s funeral that if it “takes eliminating the filibuster, another Jim Crow relic, in order to secure the God-given rights of every American, then that’s what we should do.” Biden’s decades in the Senate and his past support of the filibuster should give him the credibility to acknowledge the filibuster has itself become a threat to democracy.
Fourth, Biden must explain that voting suppression can be mitigated by unprecedented efforts to register and turn out voters. He should consider an executive order to make Election Day a national holiday. Without accepting defeat in the courts or in Congress, he should commit the full force of the federal government to making voting easier, whether by enlisting private companies to provide free transportation to the polls or by conducting an effort to educate voters about their options for casting votes.
Fifth, he can reiterate Attorney General Merrick Garland’s pledge to double the number of voting rights lawyers at the Justice Department (and thereby hold him accountable to meet the 30-day deadline that Garland set). Some voting rights gurus have also urged Biden to direct the Justice Department to investigate whether Arizona, Pennsylvania and other states have violated existing law in allowing partisan “audits” and to identify ways in which these actions fail to maintain basic standards of integrity and accuracy. (Section 20701 of Title 52 in the U.S. Code requires election officials to retain voting records and to release them only to official custodians for 22 months after an election.)
Sixth, Biden should announce that in 2022 and 2024, the Justice Department will deploy a phalanx of voting monitors to prevent intimidation and attempts to falsify or overturn legitimate election results. It was a mistake for federal prosecutors not to investigate the efforts of Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) to pressure Georgia election officials to throw out ballots and former president Donald Trump’s efforts to demand they “find” new ballots. While Biden has pledged not to direct the Justice Department to undertake specific actions, he can publicly call for Congress and the department to clarify the law as needed and prevent such behavior in the future.
Finally, Biden should be clear that he has no magic wand. Democracy’s fate rests with voters. If they do not turn out and defeat Republicans who are antagonistic to democracy, there is no federal legislation, court decision or Justice Department action that can rescue our constitutional system. In short, Biden must declare that democracy itself will be on the ballot so long as Republicans remain the captives of demagogues and conspiracy theorists.