“It would mean getting out of the everyday cycle of having to worry, ‘Okay, is this bill going to be paid for? Can I get my medicine?’” Cochran, a 52-year-old caring for her grandchildren, said of her hopes for the program created by the stimulus legislation passed in March.
The program gives families up to $300 per child under age 6, $250 for kids 6 to 17, and is arguably the most revolutionary part of the Biden agenda. Not only because of its scale — the payments are expected to slash child poverty nearly in half — but also because of how few hoops they require poor families to jump through.
Unlike with other anti-poverty programs, nearly all eligible families will be automatically enrolled. If your most recent tax return shows your income is below a certain threshold and you have children, voilà. You get the money. And if you made too little money to have needed to file a return, you can submit those basic details online to the IRS.
The payments also come with no strings attached — no requirements to document work hours or assets, or sit through humiliating interviews to plead deservingness.
Families can use the money however they like. Even for Tooth Fairy arrears.
This benefit has the potential to give families like Cochran’s financial security and flexibility they’ve never known, because the existing safety net has failed them.
For nearly six years, Cochran has helped raise the children born to her oldest daughter, who has struggled with addiction and chronic homelessness. Two of those grandchildren, ages 7 and 12, live with Cochran (“Meemaw”); the other two, ages 8 and 13, live a few minutes away with Cochran’s youngest daughter, Autumn Davis, who also cares for her partner’s son. Without access to sufficiently reliable and affordable child care, grandma and aunt painstakingly coordinated their work schedules so they could alternate care duties.
Then came the pandemic.
“It’s like an atomic bomb has been set off," Cochran says.
Both women lost their jobs last year (Cochran’s in retail, Davis’s at a doctor’s office). Their carefully synchronized arrangement imploded, particularly since 7-year-old Howie struggled to adapt to virtual schooling. Jobs are available in their small town of Canton, N.C., but finding positions that can accommodate the two women’s complicated child-care needs, as well as Cochran’s back problems, has proved challenging.
So has cobbling together benefits that can help them make ends meet.
For years the women have contorted their lives around maintaining access to anti-poverty programs allegedly designed to help families like theirs. They are a case study in how convoluted the safety net is and why offering simpler, less administratively burdensome assistance is so valuable.
For instance: Cochran has been separated from her husband for more than a decade, but not because they don’t get along. It’s because if they lived together, they would be eligible for less in disability and food stamp benefits, and they need every penny they can get. Likewise, Cochran knows that if she earns more than about $700 per month in wages, her disability payments will be reduced. That further restricts what kinds of jobs she’s willing to accept.
Her youngest daughter dealt with a similar “benefit cliff” last year.
When Davis began receiving unemployment benefits, the state kicked her off Medicaid, saying the federal jobless supplement pushed her over Medicaid’s income limit. (Federal law was supposed to prevent this from happening, but the family says Davis’s coverage was terminated anyway.) Davis takes a daily medication that she can’t afford without insurance; so she made the difficult choice to stop applying for unemployment to regain Medicaid. This of course means less money available for other needs.
Under the law, the child allowances will not be counted as income when determining eligibility for Medicaid or other safety-net programs. While conservatives fret that the extra cash will discourage people from taking jobs, the regular payments have the potential to make work more accessible. Cochran, for instance, says she’ll use some of the money to maintain the car she recently bought with her stimulus checks, which will in turn mean more reliable transportation to and from her next job.
Other families may use their child payments differently. That’s okay. In fact, it’s the point: to trust families to use the cash to address however the safety net has otherwise left them exposed.
At least for a little while.
Right now, the monthly payments are set to last only a year, unless Congress acts to extend them. Cochran, like millions of parents, grandparents and other caregivers struggling to get by, already worries what will happen if Congress doesn’t.
