He’s not alone in thinking beautiful lethality is the highest goal a woman can strive for. When Natasha and Yelena reunite with Alexei, the Soviet superhero known as Red Guardian who posed as their father when they were girls, he’s delighted by their ruthlessness. “Yelena, you went on to be the greatest child assassin the world has ever known!” Alexei crows. “You both have killed so many people. … I couldn’t be more proud of you!”