Those who came out in defiance included the woman I saw leaving her old apartment building in downtown Havana to confront a group of police officers who were beating a man with their batons. The man was screaming, “You are doing this to me just because I want to live and eat.” That’s exactly what moved people to the streets. The woman stood in front of the officers and yelled at them about the lack of medicine and food, about her covid-19 diagnosis, about the ambulance who had to pick her up a few days ago. “Do you think this is a country? Is this the trash you are defending?” she asked them. The man and the woman were handcuffed. They were taken away while a group of people chanted, “Freedom, abusers, freedom!”