But that was before July 1, when a five-story building under construction at 916 Kennedy St. NW came crashing down, injuring five workers, including trapping one under about three floors of rubble for more than an hour.
And why was Bowser patting her DCRA on the back in the first place?
She was playing defense.
Bowser’s act of boosterism was contained in a Jan. 13 letter that she sent to D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) announcing her veto of the council’s bill to abolish DCRA. The Mendelson-sponsored bill, brought on by years of general disgust with DCRA’s mismanagement and bureaucratic disorder, will create two new agencies with sharper focuses on enforcing housing safety codes, issuing building permits and conducting inspections. Bowser denounced the bill as a wasteful duplication of staff and infrastructure, plus an encroachment on her authority.
Mendelson has been after the dysfunctional agency for more than two years. He first introduced his kill-DCRA bill in 2018, reintroduced it in 2019, and finally got it passed by a 12-to-0 vote in December, only to see it shot down by Bowser in her January veto, only to have the council unanimously override Bowser’s veto in February, only to be followed by the Kennedy Street fiasco. Which caused Bowser to revise and extend her thoughts on DCRA.
Now Bowser and her DCRA director Ernest Chrappah, held in high esteem in city hall for his fancy verbal footwork, are proposing a bunch of changes in the agency’s behavior. Collectively, their reforms are on the level of what reasonable public officials should have been doing all along to head off building-construction disasters.
At the top of DCRA’s new to-do list: “reviewing all active construction projects by 10Square Development and Beck Vissat” the Kennedy Street developer) “to ensure compliance with DC Code.” Say what?
An on-the-ball city agency should have that answer at its fingertips. Here we are, more than a week after the construction disaster, and the city announces with fanfare that it wants to find out if the builder’s projects are in compliance with the law?
Hear this, ye newcomers to the D.C. scene: Our city’s leaders have no peer in their ability to show up before the cameras and announce with fevered brows that they are locking the stable after the horses have escaped.
Their second offense is to pretend that the stable wasn’t flush with muck in the first place.
“DCRA’s enforcement of the housing code has been a contentious issue for decades, with residents consistently faulting the agency for being unresponsive and lax in its response to serious code violations,” stated a D.C. Council Committee on the Whole report in December.
The complaints keep piling up, despite Chrappah’s repeated declaration that reforms are being implemented to cure problems of housing enforcement and illegal construction enforcement.
Bowser, however, gives short shrift to complaints from the council, homeowners and tenant advocates. In her veto letter to Mendelson, she held up the D.C. Chamber of Commerce as a leading business organization that has recognized progress in DCRA’s improvements.
I also recognize, from reading DCRA’s performance reports to the Council’s Committee on the Whole covering fiscal years 2020 and 2019, that the D.C. Chamber of Commerce received DCRA contracts in the amount of $15,330 for each year for helping the agency “improve dissemination of information for business compliance and enhance outreach to shareholders."
I also note the April 19, 2018, testimony of then-Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer Vincent B. Orange in which he declared opposition to Mendelson’s DCRA reorganization bill, on the grounds that it will not achieve more improvements, but “may in fact create more challenges.”
Bowser is refusing to provide funding for the two new council-approved agencies. In her disapproval message, Bowser even questions the council’s authority under the Home Rule Act to create an agency in which the legislative body approves or disapproves several of the mayor’s appointments.
Bowser has sent me rushing back to the Home Rule statute because, if memory dims with age, I may have forgotten what was written into the law when I was a staffer with the Senate District of Columbia committee. But, no, it’s still on the books:
“Powers of the Council."
“The Council shall have authority to create, abolish, or organize any office, agency, department, or instrumentality of the government of the District and to define the powers, duties, and responsibilities of any such office, agency, department, or instrumentality.”
Of course, if city officials can allow problems in enforcing construction rules to fester, why can’t they misread the law?
