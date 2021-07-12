On Sept. 23, 2001, Eritrean security forces arbitrarily detained Isaak — then reporting for Eritrea’s first independent newspaper, Setit — without charge or trial along with at least 10 other independent journalists. Isaak, a dual Eritrean-Swedish citizen, was unexpectedly released for medical treatment in 2005 but arrested again two days later. Nothing has been heard of him since. His present condition and whereabouts are unknown (though we have reason to hope that he is still alive). Some of the journalists arrested with him have already died in detention. Isaak and his colleagues are the longest detained journalists in the world today.