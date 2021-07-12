On Sunday, the anger boiled over in the town of San Antonio de los Baños, south of Havana, where protesters took to the streets. Social media users rapidly shared videos, and demonstrations exploded elsewhere, unprecedented in a police state ruled by a Communist Party with a monopoly on power that curtails free speech and assembly. The protests were not only about vaccines and food; demands were also made for political freedom and an end to dictatorship. Fidel Castro died in 2016, and his brother Raúl retired from the presidency in 2018 but remains influential. Their handpicked successor, President Miguel Díaz-Canel, reacted to the demonstrations with predictable thuggishness, announcing he was sending “revolutionary” citizens to the streets to confront the protesters, and blaming everything on the United States and the U.S. trade embargo. By evening, Cuba’s state security began arrests and beatings; Internet access was throttled.
Fidel Castro’s revolution has become a tropical dystopia: an island of rich soil where people are hungry; a population of creativity and determination locked in a political straitjacket; an aging dictatorship that clings to power without legitimacy. President Biden was correct on Monday to issue a restrained statement repeating support for the Cuban people and their desire for freedom. He should consider actions to ease the humanitarian crisis, such as reversing Trump-era restrictions on remittances. Above all, Cubans should know that the outside world is watching with admiration as they attempt to shape their own destiny. Their regime should know the world will be watching if it tries again to block the peaceful expression of the people’s will.
