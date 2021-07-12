This was a genuinely street-level outpouring of anger and frustration. Widespread shortages of food and medicine have been the worst since the Soviet collapse and loss of subsidies in the 1990s. Cuba’s command economy is moribund and broke, tourism revenue gutted by the pandemic, and remittances from abroad curbed by U.S. sanctions. People forage for hours a day to find enough to eat. Electricity blackouts are rolling across the island. Last week came a record-smashing spike in coronavirus infections. Shocking images were spread from Cárdenas, in Matanzas province east of Havana, showing patients piling up in hospitals, some lying on benches in waiting rooms, on the floors of the corridors or in the street. Health care was supposed to be a pride of the Cuban revolution. The disaster came despite Cuba’s claim to have created two highly efficacious vaccines. Only 15 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. On social media, the hashtag #SOSMatanzas soon became #SOSCuba, shared by celebrities and others, but when other nations offered to ship humanitarian aid to the needy cities, Cuba’s government refused the help.