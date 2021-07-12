First, even private HBCU donations have been inequitable, as evidenced by the financial struggles of Morris Brown and the dozens of HBCUs that have closed since the 1900s. The public trough has never been enough to support the institutional health of public HBCUs, many of which were birthed through the Second Morrill Act of 1890. These “land grant” schools were given federal lands to start up, but are largely funded by state legislatures, many of which were long dominated by racist Dixiecrats and now by extremist Republicans. Although these groups don’t share a party, they share a goal: the intentional underfunding or defunding of HBCUs by not believing them to be as worthy as state flagship schools, or not believing that they should even exist. Indeed, a macabre parlor game in public HBCU circles is to examine the state legislative budget proposals each year and then prepare to fend off not only draconian cuts but also the inevitable push to eliminate our schools by merging them with another in the state system.