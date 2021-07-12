TRUMP: If they're going to do this very partisan investigation, because they couldn't get support to do a straight investigation, a big part of that investigation is the reason that people went to Washington.

And that's because of the fraudulent presidential election of 2020. And that has to be a part of it.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

TRUMP: And everybody that got there, I think, on the one side, those people want to talk about the reason they were there, because, to me, that's the biggest crime of all.

We had a corrupt election. We had a rigged election. We had a stolen election. And that's why you had over a million people march to Washington.

BARTIROMO: Yes.