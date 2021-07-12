Economists and Americans are both likely to be still underestimating future inflation. We have experienced low levels of inflation for so long that it’s hard for most people to imagine things can change so rapidly. But something did change rapidly during the pandemic: the amount of money that the government handed out to people who didn’t need it. Round after round of stimulus checks sent to most Americans regardless of need have translated to skyrocketing personal incomes even as millions were out of work. Data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank clearly shows that the checks gave Americans billions of dollars more per month than they ever had before. Much of that money was saved, but all that means is that most Americans can now afford higher prices. Those who didn’t lose their jobs during the pandemic can and will shell out more for everything, drawing down their savings in the process.