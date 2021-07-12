Housing, however, is calculated differently. The BLS considers housing purchases to be “investment,” since houses are a capital good that are traded in a market. So to capture the cost of shelter as a consumption good, it evaluates rent prices. For the 34 percent of Americans who are renters, it surveys renters about what they pay each month. And for the two-thirds of households who own their home, they ask homeowners what they think rent for their home would by if they did not live in it. If the owners see rents rising quickly, they are likely to tell the BLS pollster that their home would rent for more.
That makes the recent rise in rents, which comprises about a third of the total market basket, crucial to the future inflation rate. One- and two-bedroom apartment rents were up roughly 5 percent from a year ago in June, even though rents since then had plummeted in some of the nation’s largest cities as residents left during lockdowns to pursue jobs elsewhere or telecommute from cheaper regions. Rents for single-family detached homes, the type most people own, were up even more — 7.9 percent — in April. The consumer price index, however, only reported annual rental inflation of a bit more than 2 percent in May. These larger hikes are going to start to impact the CPI as soon as existing homeowners figure out that their neighbors are getting more for their homes and start giving higher rent figures to BLS pollsters.
This bad news comes as other assessments also point to higher inflation ahead. Increased globalization likely put downward pressure on inflation as more goods were purchased from countries using cheaper labor. The pandemic and political pressure on China, however, may be reversing that pattern. If true, that would mean higher prices for consumers even as businesses bring some jobs back to the United States or high-wage countries. A recent survey of economists by the Wall Street Journal found that they expect inflation to be higher than 3 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, while a survey of Americans released Monday by the New York Federal Reserve Bank found they thought inflation next year would be 4.8 percent. Both sets of expectations were sharply up from identical surveys conducted just a month earlier.
Economists and Americans are both likely to be still underestimating future inflation. We have experienced low levels of inflation for so long that it’s hard for most people to imagine things can change so rapidly. But something did change rapidly during the pandemic: the amount of money that the government handed out to people who didn’t need it. Round after round of stimulus checks sent to most Americans regardless of need have translated to skyrocketing personal incomes even as millions were out of work. Data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank clearly shows that the checks gave Americans billions of dollars more per month than they ever had before. Much of that money was saved, but all that means is that most Americans can now afford higher prices. Those who didn’t lose their jobs during the pandemic can and will shell out more for everything, drawing down their savings in the process.
That process is only starting to impact prices as pandemic-era economic restraints are lifted. The United States is likely to go through a classic inflationary boom as the sugar high from unexpected money goes out the door. The economy will grow quickly, but those without saved cash to draw down could face a serious crunch.
The only surprising thing about increasing inflation worries is that so many experts are surprised. Unfortunately, they are likely to continue to express their astonishment as the inflationary pressures already baked into the cake become too obvious to ignore.
