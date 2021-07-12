Eighty-seven years later, the mandate for this kind of sharp and smart regulation is as firm as ever before. Today, however, we are faced with a looming threat to market stability that was not foreseen by our forebears: the growing risk of climate change to our economy — and our very existence. That’s why the SEC must update its regulations and clearly require that companies disclose the risk that climate change poses to their businesses, and that they use standardized, transparent methodologies to do so that result in current, reliable data.