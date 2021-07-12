I had purchased the ticket to Brazil in January, after my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, as an act of faith. By the summer in the Northern Hemisphere, I hoped, my parents and siblings would be fully vaccinated in Bahia, the impoverished but wonderful Brazilian state I’m from, as would I and my partner and daughter in Arizona.
Week after week, I followed the movement of the lines charting covid-19 cases in Bahia and Arizona. As the travel date approached, Arizona’s looked like the downhill plunge of a giant rollercoaster while Bahia’s was more like the top of a mountain range, ups and downs, but all of them at high altitude.
Even though we all had been vaccinated, I was still apprehensive about traveling to Brazil, one of the world’s leaders in coronavirus cases and deaths. A few days after we arrived, it had surpassed 500,000 official covid-19 deaths. I was scared, but the real danger was for my family living there.
My mother is a breast cancer survivor. My father is overweight. They’re both septuagenarians, and both received the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac in March. It has only a 51 percent efficacy rate in preventing symptomatic covid, compared with 95 percent for the Pfizer vaccine. But at least CoronaVac is very effective in preventing severe illness.
Age is the main criterion governing the order of vaccination in Bahia. My parents had no choice but to take what was available when their time came. Younger people lately have received Pfizer and other vaccines. But that does little to make up for the disastrous overall handling of the pandemic by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.
Even in the world of relative privilege that my family inhabits, the coronavirus was everywhere. An uncle survived only after spending a week on a ventilator. My brother’s covid infection compromised half of his lung capacity, but he, too, survived (and was much better by the time we reunited). Another uncle saved his retail eyeglass business, after all shopping malls were closed, by starting a try-them-on-at-home service.
At my parents’ home, the lone television set was often showing congressional hearings probing allegations of corruption in the health ministry, including a kickback scheme involving coronavirus vaccine purchases. Pro- and anti-government demonstrators took to the streets in Bahia and beyond to support or denounce Bolsonaro’s pandemic response.
Much of the family banter was familiar, about who had married and divorced; who had a new job and was still looking; and how Esporte Clube Bahia, our soccer team, was doing. But the conversation also sometimes turned to the efficacy — or not — of azithromycin, an anti-bacterial, and ivermectin, an anti-parasitical, against the coronavirus. These are commonly used to treat covid in Brazil, but there’s no scientific proof that either of them works. My parents said they plan to take them if they get sick.
Early last month, the Biden administration announced that the United States would share 80 million surplus coronavirus vaccine doses worldwide, and Brazil would be among the recipients. The vaccines will be welcome, of course, but it is astonishing that one reason for a U.S. surplus is that millions of qualifying Americans don’t want to get vaccinated.
The coronavirus doesn’t care about party affiliation, but politics keeps getting in the way of public health — and that is deadly, in the United States as well as in Brazil.
In the United States, Donald Trump notoriously played down the pandemic threat, and even now his conservative allies encourage vaccine skepticism. Nearly one-quarter of Republicans will definitely not get the vaccine, a rate that is 10 times higher than that among Democrats, according to a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
In Brazil, Bolsonaro similarly scoffed at the virus, calling it a “a little flu,” and refused to institute containment policies used successfully elsewhere. This combination of political arrogance and incompetence left Brazil unable to secure sufficient vaccines early in the pandemic.
Because of the bungling, Brazil had to rely on the less-than-ideal Chinese alternative to protect its older and vulnerable population — people such as my mother and father. I know there’s no way to ensure that they don’t fall ill, so I made sure that I enjoyed every moment I had by their side.
