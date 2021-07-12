Much of the family banter was familiar, about who had married and divorced; who had a new job and was still looking; and how Esporte Clube Bahia, our soccer team, was doing. But the conversation also sometimes turned to the efficacy — or not — of azithromycin, an anti-bacterial, and ivermectin, an anti-parasitical, against the coronavirus. These are commonly used to treat covid in Brazil, but there’s no scientific proof that either of them works. My parents said they plan to take them if they get sick.