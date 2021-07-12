It should therefore not be surprising to see them attempt to distort U.S. history so as to remove the taint of racism they themselves have often advanced. In their anti-CRT hysteria, the explicit aim is often to avoid making Whites feel uncomfortable or to shield children from any negative aspects of history. “Claims to [White] innocence are at root an attempt to protect power — that is, white supremacy — by preventing an honest reading of our history,” Jones told me. “As White Christians are declining, this myth of a White Christian America is tottering, like so many monuments in the last year. The battles around CRT are really fights to prop up what has always been a biased and inaccurate version of the country’s history — a lie really.”